Royals announce 2018 regular season schedule

The Kansas City Royals have announced their 2018 regular season schedule.

Opening Day is scheduled for March 29 at Kauffman Stadium against the Chicago White Sox, beginning the season at home for the third time in four years.

Major League Baseball has added four more off days to the schedule requiring an earlier start to the year than seasons past.

Kansas City will play 20 Interleague games over eight series, with four at home and four on the road, all against the National League Central.

The Royals will compete against their ‘I-70 rivals’ in St. Louis from May 21-23 and will host the Cardinals on the weekend of August 10-12.

Kansas City will also host Interleague matchups against Milwaukee (April 24-25), Cincinnati (June 12-13) and the Chicago Cubs (August 6-8).

The road Interleague schedule will take the Royals to Milwaukee (June 26-27), Pittsburgh (September 17-19) and Cincinnati (September 25-26), marking their fourth trips to Miller Park, PNC Park and the Great American Ball Park in franchise history.

Kansas City’s holiday schedule sees the Royals at home on Easter Sunday against the White Sox in the season’s opening series, Memorial Day against Minnesota, Father’s Day against Houston and Independence Day against Cleveland.

The Royals will travel to Cleveland on Mother’s Day and Labor Day.

The All-Star break will run from July 16-19 and will include the 89th Major League Baseball All-Star Game to be played on July 17 in Washington, D.C.

All game times will be announced at a later date.

