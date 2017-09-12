Wanted: Gary Baker

Gary Baker is wanted on a Missouri parole violation warrant for sex offender registration violation. (CrimeStoppers)

His original sex offense happened in 2002 in Trenton and involved sexual contact with a 7-year-old girl.

His last known address was in Odessa, but his current location is unknown.

He is currently a registered sex offender in Jackson County.

