Wanted: Gary Baker - KCTV5

Wanted: Gary Baker

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Gary Baker is wanted on a Missouri parole violation warrant for sex offender registration violation. (CrimeStoppers) Gary Baker is wanted on a Missouri parole violation warrant for sex offender registration violation. (CrimeStoppers)
TRENTON, MO (KCTV) -

Gary Baker is wanted on a Missouri parole violation warrant for sex offender registration violation.

His original sex offense happened in 2002 in Trenton and involved sexual contact with a 7-year-old girl.

His last known address was in Odessa, but his current location is unknown.

He is currently a registered sex offender in Jackson County.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.