Chiefs RB Hunt lands Sports Illustrated cover after dominant debut

The article, titled "Backs In Style: The Ground Game's Next Gen Breaks Through," highlights rising star running backs across the National Football League. (Sports Illustrated)

The praise for the Kansas City Chiefs continues to pour in after the team handled business in an opening week road win over the New England Patriots.

Sports Illustrated was the latest to honor the Chiefs as they highlighted rookie running back Kareem Hunt on the cover of their Sept. 18, issue.

On the cover, Hunt is seen diving towards the right-front pylon while scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter of Thursday’s 42-27 win.

Hunt’s performance in the game was record breaking, despite fumbling on his first carry, as his 246 total yards, 140 rushing and 98 receiving, was the most yards from scrimmage in a players’ first career game. The rookie added three touchdowns to his already stellar night.

The article, titled "Backs In Style: The Ground Game's Next Gen Breaks Through," highlights rising star running backs across the National Football League.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.