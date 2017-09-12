Chiefs hold Golden Flag contest during 26th Red Friday celebration

Last year, nearly $250,000 was raised from flag sales alone, while over the past three years, flag sales have raised more than $550,000 for RMHC-KC. (AP)

The Kansas City Chiefs are introducing a special twist to the 26th edition of the annual Red Friday campaign: the opportunity to find a Golden Flag when purchasing a Chiefs Kingdom Flag in Kansas City on Friday.

A select number of Golden Flags will be randomly spread across the city at different McDonald’s locations. Lucky fans will win this specially designed and autographed Chiefs Kingdom Golden Flag and an exclusive prize pack that includes two tickets, a Chiefs VIP experience to the home opener on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles and Big Macs for a year.

In total, Chiefs Kingdom flags will be sold at more than 135 Kansas City and St. Joseph area McDonald’s restaurants, with the proceeds from flag sales in Kansas City benefiting Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City.

Last year, nearly $250,000 was raised from flag sales alone, while over the past three years, flag sales have raised more than $550,000 for RMHC-KC.

In addition to the Golden Flag contest, the organization has announced that for the first time in team history, Red Friday will head south for a stop in Springfield, MO, joining the tradition in both Omaha, NE and Wichita, KS.

“Red Friday has been a tradition within the Chiefs Kingdom for 26 years. We are excited to introduce this new Golden Flag promotion where lucky fans will have an opportunity to win special prizes while continuing to support the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City,” Chiefs President Mark Donovan said. “As we have expanded the tradition to Omaha, Wichita and now Springfield, our community support of local charities has grown with it. We are grateful for the positive response across Chiefs Kingdom and are looking forward to kicking off the Red Friday festivities with everyone here in Kansas City.”

In alignment with the Red Friday celebration in Kansas City, “Chiefs Kingdom” flags will be available for a suggested minimum donation of $5 on Friday, September 15 in Omaha, Wichita, and Springfield to benefit a local charity in each of those markets.

Flags will be sold at the 58 McDonald’s locations in Springfield and the surrounding communities. Net proceeds from the sale of those flags will benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Ozarks.

In Omaha, flags will be sold at more than 20 Hy-Vee Gas and Hy-Vee store locations in the Omaha/Council Bluffs metropolitan-area to benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Midlands. Over $20,000 has been raised during the Red Friday campaign in Omaha the last two years.

Kwik shop locations in Wichita and the surrounding communities of Newton, Hutchinson and Salina will also sell flags. Last year, $25,000 was raised to support Boys & Girls Clubs members throughout South Central Kansas.

