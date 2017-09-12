You may be getting overcharged for water services you don’t use

Earlier this year, Tim Trayson took a close look at his water bill from KC Water Services and noticed something funny. (KCTV5)

When was the last time you took a good look at your utility bills? Your water bill? You may be getting overcharged for services you don’t use.

Earlier this year, Tim Prayson took a close look at his water bill from KC Water Services and noticed something funny.

He was being charged for “wastewater volume” every month. The problem is, the Praysons don’t use city wastewater. They have a septic system. They’ve had that septic system the entire 17 years they’ve lived in their Kansas City home.

The Praysons estimate they’ve paid the water department $7,800 over the course of the past 17 years -- $7,800 for something they never had.

“They owe us that money. We're paying for a service that we're not even using,” Deborah Prayson said.

The Praysons told KC Water about the mistake in February. Eight months later, they still had no refund. But they say they did get the runaround.

“Every time we have called every week from that time forward they said it's going to be another 25 days,” Deborah Prayson said.

She went on to describe the back and forth they heard from the city during the course of the following months.

“Then they told us they would reimburse us for the last six years. They just didn't have the paperwork to follow it that far back,” she said. “It was kind of like a game they were playing with us.”

KCTV5 News got involved, contacted KC Water and got some answers.

KC Water declined KCTV5’s request for an interview, but a spokesperson explained KC Water assumes every residence is using city wastewater unless the resident notifies KC Water otherwise. That was news to the Praysons.

“If we didn't pay them they wouldn't hesitate to shut us off. But they don't want to pay us what they owe us,” Deborah Prayson said.

KC Water got back in contact with the Praysons and agreed to credit them for bills dating back to 2011 and continue to work on collecting bills records for years before 2011.

A spokesperson for KC Water told KCTV5 that this situation should’ve been resolved much more quickly and should not have taken nine months to address.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.