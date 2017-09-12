Millions begin to return home after fleeing Hurricane Irma

Irma caused one of the largest evacuations in United States history. (KCTV5)

The millions who evacuated Florida ahead of Hurricane Irma are starting the process of going back home on Tuesday.

But it won’t be as easy as many think.

At Kansas City International Airport, Southwest Airlines has flights to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport that, so far, are on time.

However, central Florida has cancellations at Orlando International Airport and Tampa International Airport due to airports not keeping their normal schedules because of the hurricane.

Many airports in the state will be opening for the first time on Tuesday, including Miami International Airport at 7 a.m., Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport at 4 a.m. and Orlando International Airport at 3:30 a.m.

Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers remains closed until power is restored.

Tuesday will be only the first wave of people making their way back home.

