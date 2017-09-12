Holden man killed in fiery head-on crash in Johnson County, MO - KCTV5

Holden man killed in fiery head-on crash in Johnson County, MO

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
A Holden man is dead after a fiery head-on crash in Johnson County, MO. (KCTV5) A Holden man is dead after a fiery head-on crash in Johnson County, MO. (KCTV5)
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -

A Holden man is dead after a fiery head-on crash in Johnson County, MO.

It happened about 6:25 p.m. Monday near Missouri Highway 131and Northwest 100th Road.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Louis Orr, 39, was killed. Tiffany Hovis, 27, from Wichita, was sent to the hospital.

According to a crash report, Orr was trying to pass a vehicle traveling in the southbound lanes and hit the front of Hovis' car head-on.

Orr's car was engulfed in flames. He was not wearing a seatbelt, troopers said.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.