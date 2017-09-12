Holden man killed in fiery head-on crash in Johnson County, MO

A Holden man is dead after a fiery head-on crash in Johnson County, MO. (KCTV5)

A Holden man is dead after a fiery head-on crash in Johnson County, MO.

It happened about 6:25 p.m. Monday near Missouri Highway 131and Northwest 100th Road.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Louis Orr, 39, was killed. Tiffany Hovis, 27, from Wichita, was sent to the hospital.

According to a crash report, Orr was trying to pass a vehicle traveling in the southbound lanes and hit the front of Hovis' car head-on.

Orr's car was engulfed in flames. He was not wearing a seatbelt, troopers said.

