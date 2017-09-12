Metro electrical co-op sends over 100 to assist in Irma relief

Teenagers in New Hampshire taunted an 8-year-old biracial boy with racial slurs and then pushed him off of a picnic table with a rope around his neck, injuring him, the boy's family said.More >
A Kentucky man was charged Monday with the murder of a 5-year-old boy who watched helplessly as his mother was beaten, bound and pushed off a cliff over the weekend.More >
One person is dead following a fatality wreck in Johnson County, MO.More >
A police official is calling the shooting death of a Philadelphia community activist during an attempted carjacking while his 2-year-old daughter sat in the back seat "one of the most horrific things" he's seen in 24 years in the department.More >
Kara Kopetsky's remains were identified last month through DNA testing. She had been missing since leaving Belton High School on May 4, 2007.More >
The New England Patriots are replacing their artificial turf field after just one regular-season game.More >
Kansas City, Kansas police are investigating a triple shooting that happened on Friday evening.More >
Police are investigating after a car was struck by gunfire on Interstate 435 near 63rd Street.More >
A Florida man cleaning up debris after Hurricane Irma slammed the state, lost his life when his chainsaw got tangled on a tree branch.More >
