Metro electrical co-op sends over 100 to assist in Irma relief - KCTV5

Metro electrical co-op sends over 100 to assist in Irma relief

Posted: Updated:
A team of 134 linemen with a bucket, digger and service trucks will make the trip. (Facebook/Platte-Clay Electric Cooperative) A team of 134 linemen with a bucket, digger and service trucks will make the trip. (Facebook/Platte-Clay Electric Cooperative)
CLAY COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -

As the remnants of Hurricane Irma moves into the Atlantic Ocean, many are sending crews to assist in the recovery efforts going on in the nation's south-east.

Platte-Clay Electric Cooperative is doing their part, sending a crew to Florida and Georgia on Tuesday.

The cooperative says state organizations for both states have requested assistance from Missouri co-ops.

A team of 134 linemen with a bucket, digger and service trucks will make the trip. The crew will head to Georgia first before making their way into Florida.

Platte-Clay says the state associations organize and allocate resources based on the various local co-ops’ needs.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.