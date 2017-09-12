Metro electrical co-op sends over 100 to assist in Irma relief

A team of 134 linemen with a bucket, digger and service trucks will make the trip. (Facebook/Platte-Clay Electric Cooperative)

As the remnants of Hurricane Irma moves into the Atlantic Ocean, many are sending crews to assist in the recovery efforts going on in the nation's south-east.

Platte-Clay Electric Cooperative is doing their part, sending a crew to Florida and Georgia on Tuesday.

The cooperative says state organizations for both states have requested assistance from Missouri co-ops.

A team of 134 linemen with a bucket, digger and service trucks will make the trip. The crew will head to Georgia first before making their way into Florida.

Platte-Clay says the state associations organize and allocate resources based on the various local co-ops’ needs.

