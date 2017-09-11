Police investigating stabbing death at Admiral Apartments complex

Kansas City police are investigating a death that happened Monday night.

Around 7:15 p.m., police responded to a stabbing call at the Admiral Apartments located on Admiral Boulevard just west of Virginia Avenue.

There, police discovered a woman, who later died from injuries.

Police have not called the death a homicide.

