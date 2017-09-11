Police investigating stabbing death at Admiral Apartments comple - KCTV5

Police investigating stabbing death at Admiral Apartments complex

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Dave Pinter, Assignment Manager
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Kansas City police are investigating a death that happened Monday night.  

Around 7:15 p.m., police responded to a stabbing call at the Admiral Apartments located on Admiral Boulevard just west of Virginia Avenue.  

There, police discovered a woman, who later died from injuries. 

Police have not called the death a homicide. 

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more. 

