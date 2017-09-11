Bullet strikes car, shatters window on Interstate 435 in Kansas City

Police are investigating after a car was struck by gunfire on Interstate 435 near 63rd Street.

No one was injured by the bullet, according to police dispatch. The car pulled up to an area gas station shortly after the incident

It's unknown if the car was actually targeted at this time.

The window of the vehicle was shattered.

No additional information is available.

