Wreck kills one in Johnson County, Missouri - KCTV5

Wreck kills one in Johnson County, Missouri

Posted: Updated:
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
Connect
By Dave Pinter, Assignment Manager
Connect
(KCTV5) (KCTV5)
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -

One person is dead following a fatality wreck in Johnson County, MO. 

The wreck happened about 6:30 p.m. just north of Holden, MO. 

It occurred on Missouri Highway 131 near NW 100 Road. 

Details about the victim are unknown at this time.

The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating. 

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.