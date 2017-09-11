Kansas City startup tech company assists victims of Harvey, Irma

People across the country are doing what they can to help victims of Irma and Harvey.

One of them is a Kansas City startup tech company called, “Super Dispatch”.

They are now using their app to help take care of cars damaged by Hurricane Harvey.

According to the company, American Access Casualty Insurance contacted them to help in the recover process of their clients cars in Houston.

“They were looking for a means to track the vehicles that were spread out all over the Houston area,” said Brady Hames an Account Executive with Super Dispatch. “If you ask my CEO, it’s big deal for us to be able to provide a service that is helping these people who are going through a lot.”

According to Hames, the app connects the truck driver in that area with the insurance company directly.

“So there is no middle man. There’s no paper work involved. It eliminates all of the paper work and all of the dead time,” Hames said.

The app allows the driver to do an on the spot inspection of the vehicles condition by taking a digital screen shot of the car.

The driver will then send it instantly back to the insurance company.

“They can kind of get a really good read on, okay this needs to go to the auction to get resold because it’s a total loss, or does it need to go to a repair shop and get some dents and dings taken out of it,” Hames said.

The app then uses GPS to track the vehicle.

“So as soon as that vehicle is picked up, the company knows about it. And as soon as it’s delivered, the company knows about it,” Hames said.

He said this cuts the time in half, so more cars can be recovered quicker.

“Typically for a process this could take up to two weeks for paper work to get pushed back to the insurance carrier or the person that needs to see that paperwork. We make it instant,” Hames said.

Hames said so far Super Dispatch has helped with the removal of nearly 1500 cars damaged by Hurricane Harvey.

They have a goal of between 4,000 to 8,000 when they’re all said and done.

