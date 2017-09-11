Evacuated dogs from Hurricane Irma end up in Kansas City

More than two dozen of dogs were brought to Kansas City by a family that evacuated. Now, the Kansas City Pet Project is helping out. (Amy Anderson/KCTV5)

Millions of people were -- and still are -- in the path of Hurricane Irma and so are countless animals.

More than two dozen of dogs were brought to Kansas City by a family that evacuated. Now, the Kansas City Pet Project is helping out.

Since their arrival over the weekend, those 30 dogs have become quite popular. But they'll soon be heading back to Florida.

They all got a bath. They all got fresh food, and they all got check ups.

The shelter has been slammed with calls from people wanting to adopt one of them. Most of them are Huskies but there are also Australian Shepherds and a golden retriever.

It was over the weekend someone noticed a flatbed full of dogs in Kansas City and called animal control. It turned out the family - originally from Cuba - was fleeing the Tampa Bay area and the impending arrival of Hurricane Irma.

Knowing they have family in Kansas City, they headed north.

Many have been worried the dogs are being used for breeding or were abused. But in this case, the shelter says it was simply a case of a family running for their lives and wanting to make sure their dogs were safe as well.

"We are hearing so many stories of both Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma of people leaving dogs tied to trees and houses that were underwater. We hear so many bad things, and this was a family that was trying to do the right thing. People can be skeptical about the way that they were transported here, but in this type of circumstance, they live on a farm. The dogs roam on the farm. They're all happy. We can't fault them for caring for their animals," said Tori Fugate, spokeswoman for KC Pet Project.

The shelter is been in constant communication with the family that is eager to get the dogs back.

KC Pet Project says it will help them figure out a way to get them back to Florida in a safer environment than the way they got here.

The shelter is in need of donations to help this family and others affected by the hurricanes. Right now, a donor in Kansas City has agreed to match every donation that comes into the shelter until they reach $50,000.

