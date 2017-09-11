Access to abortion services expands in Missouri

Planned Parenthood Great Plains received a license to book appointments for nonsurgical abortions at its Kansas City clinic and consultations are expected to begin Sept. 18. (AP)

The number of licensed abortion clinics in Missouri has grown from one to two and third clinic is expected to begin taking appointments soon.

Planned Parenthood Great Plains received a license to book appointments for nonsurgical abortions at its Kansas City clinic and consultations are expected to begin Sept. 18. The organization also is expected to receive a license for surgical and medication abortions at its Columbia clinic in the next few days.

Currently, only a Planned Parenthood clinic in St. Louis offers abortion services.

The state Department of Health and Senior Services issued the licenses after a judge halted a state law restricting the practice.

An agency spokeswoman says licenses for clinics in Springfield and Joplin are still going through the formal review process.

