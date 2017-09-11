Former Johnson County Sheriff's master deputy Brandon Collins ho - KCTV5

Former Johnson County Sheriff's master deputy Brandon Collins honored one year later

By Natalie Davis, Anchor/Reporter
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -

The memorial honoring Johnson County Sheriff's master deputy Brandon Collins remains along U.S. Highway 69 one year after he was killed in a traffic stop. 

Authorities say Collins was struck by a drunk driver. Adrian Esinosa-Flores has been charged in his death. 

Collins' police comrades honored him at the Patriots Run, which has been held the past 15 years to remember what happened on Sept. 11, 2001. 

Now for Johnson County deputies, the day has added meaning. 

“What can you say? He sacrificed his life for the safety of all of us," said Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden. "There's no higher calling than that. All we can do is honor his sacrifice and his service to every one of us.”

Together, they pledged to run 745 miles today - 745 was Collins' badge number. 

