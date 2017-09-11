Kansas City woman, in World Trade Center on 9/11, recounts moments after planes hit

Many people remember exactly where they were when they heard the news about the September 11 attacks on the United States. (Submitted)

Many remember exactly where they were when they heard the news about the September 11 attacks on the United States.

One Kansas City woman was on the 55th floor of the World Trade Center attending a seminar.

Shannon Loy said she found herself fighting to stay alive after the first plane hit.

“In the stairwell, I thought that I was going to die," Loy said. "Once I got out of the stairwell and in the lobby, there were chunks of glass falling and I thought I was going to die then.”

It took Loy an hour to get out of the building, she said.

Sixteen years later, the experience still weighs heavily on her.

“I have to allow myself permission at this time of year to feel those feelings and be emotional about it," Loy said.

Loy says she is thankful to be alive because she knows things could have ended up differently.

“There are no words to articulate the depths of my gratitude for the heroes that allowed me to come home because they gave their lives up to make sure I came home.”

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.