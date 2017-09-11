University of Kansas library adds gender-neutral restrooms - KCTV5

University of Kansas library adds gender-neutral restrooms

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
A library on the University of Kansas campus now offers gender-inclusive restrooms. (File photo) A library on the University of Kansas campus now offers gender-inclusive restrooms. (File photo)
LAWRENCE, KS (AP) -

A library on the University of Kansas campus now offers gender-inclusive restrooms.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the Watson Library has debuted two private, non-gendered bathrooms this semester.

Dean of Libraries Kevin Smith says the renovations create a more welcoming space for those who don't identify with traditional binary genders. He says the response has overall been very positive.

Smith says the staff-led restroom renovation project is part of the university libraries' Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiatives.

Other bathrooms in the library have also been renovated to be more accessible to those with disabilities.

Smith says the Spencer Research Library is also planning to add single-user restrooms similar to the new restrooms in the Watson Library.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.