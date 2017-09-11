Lee's Summit elementary students adopt two classes impacted by Hurricane Harvey in Houston

Students at Prairie View Elementary have adopted two classes impacted by Hurricane Harvey in Houston.

Their classroom is headquarters for those efforts. For nearly a week, the students have been collecting items, organizing and labeling them before they will be sent off to a fifth- and eighth-grade classroom.

"We were talking about Hurricane Harvey and the effects it had had, and as soon as we talked about it, the kids wanted to jump into action," teacher April Jackson said.

The fourth graders took charge under the watchful eyes of their teachers.

"We talked about what it is we can do as 9- and 10-year-olds in Lee's Summit, MO. How can we help? Because that's what they wanted to do. They want to help, and from there it just grew and they took it over," Jackson said.

If you ask the students why they wanted to give back, their answer is simple.

"Because it's fun helping people. It gives you a nice feeling inside and the kids. They lost everything. So it's just nice to give them," 9-year-old Kristina Henry said.

The teachers hope that kindness spreads.

"It's fulfilling for me. It just gives me hope for the future ... this is the future and these kids aren't waiting for someone to tell them what to do. They're just doing it," Jackson said.

As far as the message the students hope to send along with their care package, Kristina put it best.

"It'll be OK, and they're going to get a lot of help and just do good in life and school," she said.

Students in the fifth-grade class were able to return to their school today, but the eighth-grade class is still displaced. Teachers expect to send theses supplies out by the end of the week.

Those interested in donating, teachers at Prairie View are hoping for gift cards so that teachers can get what they need for their classrooms as well as any help with covering the costs of shipping. Click here to contact the school.

