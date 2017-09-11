Salvation Army sending aid from Kansas City to hurricane victims

Two mobile canteens underwent inspection Monday to make sure they’re ready for the long trip to Florida. (KCTV5)

With boxes full of donations, the salvation army is ready to help Hurricane Irma victims and crews are on standby, ready to hit the road.

Inside, a kitchen equipped to feed 1500 people a day.

The first step is to make sure first responders are fed and hydrated while assessing the damage, then their focus will shift to the residents.

“And then preparing for when the families return that they’ll have adequate shelter and the food that they need and the spiritual counseling,” Major David Harvey of the Salvation Army said.

The road to recovery is a long one for hurricane victims.

Right now, the salvation army crews in the Midwest play a crucial role in the recovery process.

“The west is now responding to fire out in their own area, the east is responding to Puerto Rico, the south was taking care of Texas and now added to that has been Florida, so the Midwest is really important,” Harvey said.

For anyone who would like to help, the Salvation Army is always accepting hygiene products and monetary donations.

