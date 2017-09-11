Man gets 6 years 3 months for robbing KCK bank

According to court documents, Randle gave a clerk a note saying, “I have 2 guns. Don’t make me use them,” before leaving the bank with stolen cash in a purple pillow case. (KCTV5)

A Kansas man was sentenced Monday to 75 months in federal prison for robbing a bank in Kansas City, KS, U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said.

Andre Randle, 37, of Kansas City, KS, pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery. In his plea, he admitted that on Feb. 1, he robbed the U.S. Bank at 10959 Parallel Parkway, in KCK.

Officers of the Kansas City, KS, Police Department stopped his car in the 6900 block of Troop and arrested him.

