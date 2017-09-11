Moped driver in critical condition after running stoplight at 63rd, Prospect

The accident happened at about 10:48 p.m. at the intersection of 63rd Street and Prospect Avenue. (KCTV5)

Kansas City police say a moped driver is in critical condition after running a stop light late Sunday night.

The accident happened at about 10:48 p.m. at the intersection of 63rd Street and Prospect Avenue.

Police say a silver Chevy Impala had stopped at a red light on southbound Prospect Avenue. When the light turned green, the driver entered the intersection.

At the same time, a black Zhejiang Jonway moped was traveling east on 63rd Street and did not stop at a red light. The driver entered the intersection and was hit by the Impala. The driver was not wearing a helmet and was thrown from the moped.

Authorities say the driver is in critical condition.

Police have not said why the driver did not stop at the red light.

