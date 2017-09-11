Sewage backup relocates 33 Miami County inmates to Johnson County

Authorities at the Miami County jail sent the inmates to the Johnson County jail after the backup was reported. (File photo. KCTV5)

A sewage backup at a Kansas county jail has forced the relocation of 33 inmates.

Authorities at the Miami County jail sent the inmates to the Johnson County jail after the backup was reported.

A clog in the sewer system is believed to be the cause of the backup.

Officials say the transfer is temporary and hope it only lasts for one day.

Miami County has a contract with the Johnson County Detention Center in which JOCO will house some of their inmates when the jail becomes overcrowded.

