7-year-old shot in foot near 19th, Topping

A 7-year-old was shot in the foot overnight near 19th Street and Topping Avenue.

Police were called about 4 a.m. Monday to the Hilltop Townhomes.

The child was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It's not clear what led to the shooting. No other details were immediately available.

