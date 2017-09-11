6-year-old boy shot in foot during gun battle near 19th, Topping

Police were called about 4 a.m. Monday to the Hilltop Townhomes. (KCTV5)

A 6-year-old boy was shot in the foot overnight near 19th Street and Topping Avenue.

Police were called about 4 a.m. Monday to the Hilltop Townhomes.

Officers say the boy was sitting on a balcony drinking hot chocolate with his mother when a silver car drove in front of the townhomes and began shooting.

Another group of people began returning fire. The child was caught in the crossfire.

The child was hit in the foot and was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Later in the morning, a silver car matching the description of the suspect vehicle showed up at a metro hospital with a person suffering from a minor bullet graze wound to the head.

It's not clear what led to the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

