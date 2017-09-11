Vargas, Moss lead Royals to 11-3 win over Twins

Moss had a RBI double in a six-run second inning and a three-run homer in the seventh. (AP)

Jason Vargas snapped a personal four-game losing streak with his career high 15th victory, Brandon Moss homered and drove in four runs and the Kansas City Royals beat the Minnesota Twins 11-3 on Sunday.

Eric Hosmer doubled twice among his four hits for his fourth straight multi-hit game. He has 12 hits in his past 15 at-bats to raise his average to .328.

Vargas (15-10) gave up a run and four hits over five innings. He was 2-7 with an 8.13 ERA in his previous 11 starts.

Byron Buxton tripled and scored on a sacrifice fly in the second for the only run against the Royals' starter. Vargas worked out of a bases loaded jam in the fifth when Brian Dozier grounded into an inning-ending double play.

The Royals sent 11 men to the plate in a six-run second inning off Bartolo Colon (6-12).

