One dead following motorcycle wreck at Wyandotte County Lake

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Michael Portman, Assignment Editor
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

One person died following a motorcycle wreck at Wyandotte County Lake on Sunday. 

The fatal wreck occurred around 3 p.m. on Sunday at the dam location of the lake. 

Only the motorcycle was involved, according to police. 

