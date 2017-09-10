University of Missouri fires defensive coordinator DeMontie Cross

The University of Missouri has fired defensive coordinator DeMontie Cross.

Cross was fired just hours after Mizzou's 31-13 loss to South Carolina.

"I am very appreciative of all that DeMontie has done for Mizzou, and am sorry that this did not work out. However, after careful evaluation, I believe it is important to make this change now," head football coach Barry Odom said in a statement.

Before his coaching career, Cross played free safety at the University of Missouri.

He has coached for 18 years in a career that's spanned both the NFL and college.

