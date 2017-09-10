University of Missouri fires defensive coordinator DeMontie Cros - KCTV5

University of Missouri fires defensive coordinator DeMontie Cross

Posted: Updated:
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
Connect
By Dani Welniak, Sports Anchor/Reporter
Connect
DeMontie Cross DeMontie Cross
COLUMBIA, MO (KCTV) -

The University of Missouri has fired defensive coordinator DeMontie Cross. 

Cross was fired just hours after Mizzou's 31-13 loss to South Carolina. 

"I am very appreciative of all that DeMontie has done for Mizzou, and am sorry that this did not work out. However, after careful evaluation, I believe it is important to make this change now," head football coach Barry Odom said in a statement. 

Before his coaching career, Cross played free safety at the University of Missouri. 

He has coached for 18 years in a career that's spanned both the NFL and college.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.