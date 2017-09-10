Blue Springs couple spends honeymoon riding out Irma in Florida

KCTV5 News spoke with a Blue Springs couple who took a trip to Florida and has found themselves stranded in the storm.

Monica and Alan Poehlman got married just a week ago.

They had scheduled a honeymoon to Tampa, Florida. They'd already paid for their resort and their flight, so they went ahead and made the trip.

Then Hurricane Irma shifted west, right toward their resort, and they had to evacuate their hotel room and move inland.

They say they're now safe and that, while this isn't the honeymoon they'd planned, the newlyweds are still optimistic that they'll be able to make it back to Kansas City later in the week.

“It wasn't until we were on the flight that we were like, ‘Oh, there's a hurricane coming to Florida,’” said Alan Poehlman. “We were at a resort in Tampa and the first couple of days were fine. Then it was like, evacuation, evacuation, evacuation.”

“We are just kind of riding it out,” said Monica Poehlman. “There's no flights so we can't leave. Right now, there's no Ubers going out so we're kind of stuck here.”

The Poehlmans say it's been difficult to find transportation. At one point they hitched a ride with a stranger to get to where they are currently staying.

