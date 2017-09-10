Cranes collapse as Hurricane Irma hits downtown Miami

UPDATE: According to the Associated Press, a second construction crane has collapsed in Miami as Irma makes its way across Florida. An official said it's in a large development.

Previous coverage from CBS Miami:

A crane has cracked in downtown Miami as Hurricane Irma moves through the city.

The strongest rain bands from the hurricane were expected to come into Miami’s metro area from around 10 a.m. to noon on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

During that time, a resident said he heard a loud boom and looked out of the apartment to see the crane falling.

This happened near NE 3rd Street and Biscayne Boulevard.

According to the resident, the crane is on top of the PMG building that is currently under construction. When it collapsed it fell on top of the building under construction.

Emergency personnel were unable to respond because of high winds, Miami-Dade County Director of Communications Mike Hernandez said.

The city immediately contacted the developer who said, “All we care about is the safety of everyone right now, we will have a crew over to secure the crane as soon as the weather permits.”

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration will lead the investigation.

Earlier in the week, residents of Miami-Dade County were warned about the cranes only being able to hold up under winds up to 145 miles per hour. There are about 20 to 25 construction cranes in the city, according to city officials.

There was a concern the cranes could collapse.

“The crane structure can collapse,” said Miami City Manager Daniel Alfonso earlier this week. “It can either go down and crush whatever is beneath it or fall sideways and maybe damage an adjacent building.”

The city urged residents who did not leave to at least ride out the hurricane in the interior portion of the building – most likely in a concrete stairwell.

Copyright 2017 CBS Miami