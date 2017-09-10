Divine Mercy Parish in Gardner under investigation for ‘financial irregularities’

An investigation has been opened into “financial irregularities” Divine Mercy Parish in Gardner and a pastor there has been put on administrative leave.

The Archdiocese of Kansas City, Kansas received information this week about alleged financial irregularities at Divine Mercy Parish in Gardner.

According to the press release, the archdiocese has not yet been able to confirm whether money is missing and, if so, how much. However, “the initial investigation clearly shows that proper internal controls were not observed.”

Archbishop Joseph F. Naumann has placed the pastor of the parish, Reverend Joseph Cramer, on administrative leave until a thorough investigation can be finished.

The archdiocese has also notified the Johnson County District Attorney’s office so that it can assess the information for its own investigation.

“I never forget that it is a privilege to be entrusted with the hard-earned money of our parishioners,” said Archbishop Naumann. “I take the management of their financial gifts very seriously.”

Reverend Cramer maintains he is innocent of any wrongdoing.

Reverend John Riley, chancellor of the archdiocese, has been appointed administrator of Divine Mercy Parish.

