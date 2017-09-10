Lee’s Summit house catches fire for second time this year

File photo. This is what the house looked like after the first fire in June. (KCTV)

A house that was set on fire in June to cover up a burglary has caught on fire a second time.

The fire happened on Saturday at 11:49 p.m. at a house in the 1200 block of SE 11th St.

Crews went to the house after a neighbor reported that the back deck was on fire.

When the fire department arrived, the covered deck was aflame and the fire was working its way up to the roof and into the inside of the house.

The house was still boarded up from the previous fire and no one was inside.

Firefighters quickly put the fire out on the outside, then went inside to deal with the fire in the living area. The fire was under control by 12:21 a.m.

The fire did start on the deck and caused heavy damage to the outside of the house, as well as additional damage on the inside.

The fire is considered to be suspicious and is being investigated by the authorities.

In June, the fire started inside the house. Investigators determined that fire was set to destroy evidence of a burglary.

