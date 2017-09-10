Police seek missing 10-year-old girl

Police are looking for 10-year old Treenia Bowman.

The Kansas City, Missouri police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 10-year old girl.

Police say that Treenia Bowman was last seen at 6 p.m. Saturday. Bowman is 4-feet tall and weighs 90 pounds.

She was last seen in the 11100 block of Herrick Avenue.

If you see her, please call the KCMO police’s Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5043.

