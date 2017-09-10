Police seek missing 10-year-old girl - KCTV5

Police seek missing 10-year-old girl

Posted: Updated:
By Marc Jacobs, Assignment Editor
Connect
Police are looking for 10-year old Treenia Bowman. Police are looking for 10-year old Treenia Bowman.
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

The Kansas City, Missouri police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 10-year old girl. 

Police say that Treenia Bowman was last seen at 6 p.m. Saturday.  Bowman is 4-feet tall and weighs 90 pounds. 

She was last seen in the 11100 block of Herrick Avenue.

If you see her, please call the KCMO police’s Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5043.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.