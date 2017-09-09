Unidentified child's family located and is safe - KCTV5

Unidentified child's family located and is safe

Posted: Updated:
By Michael Portman, Assignment Editor
Connect
Overland Park police need help in identifying this male child found. (Overland Park Police Department) Overland Park police need help in identifying this male child found. (Overland Park Police Department)
OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -

UPDATE: The child's family has been located and are safe. 

Overland Park Police Department is requesting assistance from the public in identifying a male child who was located on Saturday night. 

Anyone with information about the child or family can contact Overland Park Police Department at 913-895-6300. 

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.