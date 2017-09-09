Unidentified child's family located and is safe

Overland Park police need help in identifying this male child found. (Overland Park Police Department)

UPDATE: The child's family has been located and are safe.

Overland Park Police Department is requesting assistance from the public in identifying a male child who was located on Saturday night.

Anyone with information about the child or family can contact Overland Park Police Department at 913-895-6300.

