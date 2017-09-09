KC Pet Project help huskies fleeing from Hurricane Irma

KC Pet Project is helping 30 Huskies who were discovered in the back of a family vehicle, who were fleeing Hurricane Irma. (Dwain Crispell/KCTV5)

30 Huskies were discovered in the back of a vehicle and are being taken care of by KC Pet Project. (Dwain Crispell/KCTV5)

30 Huskies were discovered in the back of a family vehicle in poor living conditions, fleeing from Hurricane Irma in FL.

KC Pet Project received a call from KCMO Animal Control to help take care of the Huskies.

The family traveling has found placement for several of the dogs, but at least a dozen are expected to go to the shelter.

KC Pet Project will be providing housing, medications, vaccinations and care for the animals.

Today alone, KC Pet Project has taken in 34 animals.

With the large amount of pets KC Pet Project is taking in, they are asking the public for donations.

Those donations can be made to KC Pet Project online.

