1 killed, 9 injured in Lee’s Summit crash

Kansas City, Kansas police are investigating a triple shooting that happened on Friday evening.
Columbia Police investigators say the father of a two-year-old who accidentally shot himself committed suicide after officers arrived at their home on Wednesday morning.
An early morning accident in Douglas County has left one person dead. The Douglass County Sheriff's Department says that a pedestrian was struck and killed on K-10 just before 5 a.m. Saturday. Traffic on eastbound K-10 near E1900 road has been reduced to one-lane as they continue to investigate this accident. The name of the victim has not been released. Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.
Jill Renick reportedly made a frantic cellphone call to a fellow employee: "I'm in an elevator. The water is rushing in. Please help me!" Those words were among the few clues Renick's family and friends had to go on.
On the Mexican side, families scrambled down a scrubby hillside to take selfies with the artwork. Children in school uniforms played tag under the scaffolding supporting the photo.
Lawrence native Erin Brockovich is joining the fight against a new Tyson Foods plant in Tonganoxie.
As Hurricane Irma barreled down on Puerto Rico on Wednesday, a handful of commercial flights made a dash for San Juan's AeroPuerto airport. Most turned back, but one made a run for it.
As other Florida residents flee north to escape the monstrous Hurricane Irma, Peggy Monahan has remained behind despite numerous warnings to leave.
You may have never used Equifax yourself -- or even heard of it -- but the credit reporting agency could still have a treasure trove of your personal information.
One person has died after a shooting on Friday near 54th Street and Park Avenue.
