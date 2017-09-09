1 killed, 9 injured in Lee’s Summit crash

One person was killed and nine people were injured after a Saturday afternoon crash in Lee’s Summit.

The crash happened at about 4:15 p.m. in the area of Lienweber Road and NE Todd George Road.

When emergency crews arrived, they found two vehicles had been involved in the crash.

A GMC pickup truck had been heading northbound on Todd and a Chevrolet Express had been heading westbound on Lienweber.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the van failed to stop at a stop sign, entered the intersection, and was hit by the truck.

The impact caused the vehicles to spin in the roadway and three people in the van were ejected.

A total of 11 people were inside the van; five adults and six children.

One of the passengers in the van was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead there.

Eight other people in the van and one person in the truck were also hospitalized with injuries that ranged from minor to serious.

The accident is still being investigated by the authorities.

As of 6 p.m., the roads in the area were expected to remain closed for up to a few more hours.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.