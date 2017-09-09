Former KC residents prepare to ride out Hurricane Irma in Florida

Nathan Vickers spoke with Kansas City natives who are riding out Hurricane Irma in Florida. (KCTV)

On Saturday, KCTV5 News connected with Kansas City natives across the state of Florida who are preparing for what could be the worst storm in their lifetime.

Many chose to evacuate their homes, but those who chose to stay showed those of us in Kansas City some things they're doing to prepare.

Mark Costa in Fort Meyers secured his windows with metal hurricane shutters and has his generator ready in case his home loses power.

Others have stockpiled food and other supplies, filling up bottles, buckets, and even bathtubs with water.

KCTV5 News asked them about their decision to stay and weather the storm.

“The other day when it shifted to the west coast of Florida in a matter of a day, it was too late to leave with all the gas shortages, people running out of gas, no food anywhere,” Costa said. “You're better off staying here.”

“People back home in Kansas City don't understand they give you a far enough warning in advance to make sure we're well prepared,” said Kristen Evans.

