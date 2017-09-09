Saturday protest in KC remains peaceful

Some officers at the protest were on horseback. (Natalie Davis/KCTV)

The most striking thing about a protest in KC on Saturday was the different groups present who were hoping to keep the peace.

Protesters were kept separated by a police barricade, with self-proclaimed anti-fascists on one side and anti-communists on the other.

Labels aside, many people were simply there to take a stand against racism.

“I think that we should be welcoming all people, whether their race, their religion, their sexual orientation,” said Teresa Van Zant. “I just feel like we should be a more inclusive nation.”

City trucks were used to create a blockade. Police observed from the perimeter.

Some officers were mounted on horseback, making sure the many people with differing points of view didn’t get out of hand.

Across the street, one group stood separate from the rest and prayed for peace.

“We didn't want to call it a counter-protest because it's not a protest,” said Michael Brooks, a pastor with the Concerned Clergy Coalition.

Brooks said they’re just people from all different faiths who are taking a stand.

“Love is a common thread that I think surrounds all of us, and that's why different faiths and different communities have come together today,” he said.

He said he’s thankful the police were there in full force.

“There were tons of people that were fearful of coming down here, but police guaranteed us they would make sure their presence up here would keep the groups separate so I'm grateful for what they've done," he said.

On the other hand, some people felt that the police presence was a little too much.

“There's police on scooters, there's police standing, there's police cars,” said Sonja Hitchcock. “It's actually more intimidating to have this much police presence for me."

The chief of police made it clear in his blog that they are a neutral party and that they were just there to maintain a safe place where people could exercise their right to free speech.

The police department said that everyone on both sides was asked to remove ammunition from any weapons in their possession. Those with guns were allowed to carry them during the protest but without ammunition.

No arrests were made at the protest.

After it was all over, the police and KCATA helped get attendees on buses and they were taken back to their vehicles.

