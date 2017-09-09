Mavericks, KSMO announce 'Friday Night Ice' schedule

The Kansas City Mavericks will appear in 10 televised games this season as part of “Friday Night Ice” on KSMO TV.

The announcement was made on Saturday by Mavericks President and General Manager Brent Thiessen and KSMO-TV and KCTV5 Vice President and General Manager Mike Cukyne.

This is the third season that the Mavericks will air certain games on KSMO.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for our team to increase our exposure across the Kansas City area,” said Thiessen. “It is great to continue building our partnership with KCTV and keep growing hockey in Kansas City.”

“‘Friday Night Ice’ has been a great addition to our programming on KSMO since its inception,” said Cukyne. “There is no doubt that a passionate hockey audience exists in Kansas City, and we’re thrilled that the city’s home for hockey is found on KSMO.”

The schedule is as follows:

Friday, Nov. 10, 7 p.m. vs. Wichita

Friday, Dec. 1, 7 p.m. vs. Kalamazoo

Sunday, Dec. 31, 7 p.m. vs. Tulsa

Friday, Jan. 19, 7 p.m. vs. Toledo

Friday, Jan. 26, 7 p.m. vs. Rapid City

Saturday, Jan. 27, 7 p.m. vs. Rapid City

Friday, Feb. 2, 7 p.m. vs. Cincinnati

Friday, Feb. 16, 7 p.m. vs. Indy

Friday, Feb. 23, 7 p.m. vs. Allen

Friday, March 2, 7 p.m. vs. Fort Wayne

Similar to last season, Joel Goldberg will provide the play-by-play while Simon Watson adds color commentary throughout the broadcast. Viewers will also see player features, coaches interviews, and more Mavericks content during the live television broadcasts.

Season tickets, mini packs, and single-game tickets are currently on sale via the Mavericks ticket office and online.

