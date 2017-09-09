Bill Self becomes one of the latest coaches to enter Hall of Fame

Bill Self spent part of his induction speech Friday night listing Kansas basketball coaches - James Naismith, Phog Allen, Larry Brown, and Roy Williams -and then expressed disbelief that he was joining them in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Self was the first of 11 basketball greats enshrined as the class of 2017.

"Getting the call while driving down Naismith Drive where I office is so surreal to me," Self said.

Self went on to thank his high school coach and friends and fans who attended.

He followed that by tracing his coaching history beginning with Larry Brown, who presented him onstage. Self was a graduate assistant during the 1985-86 season under Brown in his first coaching job after a four-year playing career at Oklahoma State from 1982-85.

"I tried so hard to emulate you in how I coached." Self said of Brown.

"I'm incredibly proud to be the fifth head coach from the University of Kansas to join the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame," Self said. "It always hasn't been perfect in Lawrence. We've had some tough losses but we've been pretty much a model of consistency in winning the Big 12, 13 years in a row and a national championship when Mario (Chalmers) made a huge shot in '08."

"Being a coach's wife isn't easy and it takes on many challenges," Self said of his wife. "She has been with me in every step of this journey and so supportive and has sacrificed so much to allow me to chase my dreams."

"I will never take this honor for granted and I will be more humble now than ever in actually occupying an office on Naismith Drive," Self concluded.

Notre Dame's Muffet McGraw joined Self a few minutes later, expressing gratitude for Title IX, the 1972 law that bars discrimination on the basis of sex in education.

The class also includes former NBA stars Tracy McGrady and George McGinnis, former UConn and WNBA star Rebecca Lobo, Texas high school coach Robert Hughes, former Harlem Globetrotters player and later owner Mannie Jackson, NCAA administrator Tom Jernstedt and former European star Nick Galis.

Former Chicago Bull's general manager Jerry Krause, and former Globetrotters and New York Rens player Zack Clayton are being honored posthumously.

