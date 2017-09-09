Police identify man hit, killed by vehicle in Douglas County, KS - KCTV5

Police identify man hit, killed by vehicle in Douglas County, KS

By Marc Jacobs, Assignment Editor
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -

An early morning accident in Douglas County has taken the life of one man.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Department said that a pedestrian was struck and killed on K-10 just before 5 a.m. on Saturday.

Douglas Petty, 74, of Leawood, KS was in the eastbound lanes when he was struck.           

At this time, it's not known why he was there. 

The driver who hit him stayed at the scene after the accident.                                                                                         

Traffic on eastbound K-10 near E. 1900 Road was reduced to one-lane as the authorities continued to investigate the accident. The road fully reopened around 9 a.m.

No further information is available, as the investigation is ongoing. 

