Early morning accident leaves one dead in Douglas County

Kansas City, Kansas police are investigating a triple shooting that happened on Friday evening.More >
Columbia Police investigators say the father of a two-year-old who accidentally shot himself committed suicide after officers arrived at their home on Wednesday morning.More >
On the Mexican side, families scrambled down a scrubby hillside to take selfies with the artwork. Children in school uniforms played tag under the scaffolding supporting the photo.More >
As Hurricane Irma barreled down on Puerto Rico on Wednesday, a handful of commercial flights made a dash for San Juan’s AeroPuerto airport. Most turned back, but one made a run for it.More >
You may have never used Equifax yourself -- or even heard of it -- but the credit reporting agency could still have a treasure trove of your personal information.More >
Prosecutors call it rape but the family says it's murder.More >
As other Florida residents flee north to escape the monstrous Hurricane Irma, Peggy Monahan has remained behind despite numerous warnings to leave.More >
As much as 20 inches of rain was predicted through Wednesday across the Florida peninsula and southeast Georgia.More >
The Leawood Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect who fondled himself in front of a young girl.More >
