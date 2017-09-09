Early morning accident leaves one dead in Douglas County

An early morning accident in Douglas County has left one person dead.

The Douglass County Sheriff’s Department says that a pedestrian was struck and killed on K-10 just before 5 a.m. Saturday.

Traffic on eastbound K-10 near E1900 road has been reduced to one-lane as they continue to investigate this accident.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.