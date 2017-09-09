Early morning accident leaves one dead in Douglas County - KCTV5

Early morning accident leaves one dead in Douglas County

Posted: Updated:
By Marc Jacobs, Assignment Editor
Connect
(KCTV5) (KCTV5)
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -

An early morning accident in Douglas County has left one person dead.

The Douglass County Sheriff’s Department says that a pedestrian was struck and killed on K-10 just before 5 a.m. Saturday.

Traffic on eastbound K-10 near E1900 road has been reduced to one-lane as they continue to investigate this accident.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.