KCK police release identity of man killed in triple shooting

Kansas City, Kansas police are investigating a triple shooting that happened on Friday evening.

One person died after the shooting as a result of their injuries. The remaining two victims were taken to a local hospital and are expected to be alright.

On Monday, KCK police released the identity of the man killed. John Calata, 32, was a KCK resident.

Police got a call about a shooting at 6:41 p.m.

When they arrived, they found two crime scenes. One was at 41st and Adams, where three men in their late 20s were shot while sitting in a vehicle.

The authorities were also at 41st and Booth, which is where the victims drove, stopped and called for help. Police said that neighbors in Rosedale also made the call to police for help after finding the victims in need.

An area from West 40th to West 42nd and from Springfield Street to Adam Street was blocked off. That area is just west of Rainbow Boulevard, across the street from the hospital. A SWAT team was outside a home near Adams where the shooting took place.

A silver sedan was being towed away on Friday night after the shooting, which could have been the vehicle that the suspects were inside.

Police cleared the scene around 10:30 p.m.

According to the police chief, a suspect was not barricaded. That was initially thought to be the case.

The motive is currently unknown. There is no suspect information and it's unknown if anyone is in custody.

The shooting is still being investigated.

Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

