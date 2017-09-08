KCK police investigating deadly Friday evening shooting

Columbia Police investigators say the father of a two-year-old who accidentally shot himself committed suicide after officers arrived at their home on Wednesday morning.More >
Every time you leave your receipt behind at a restaurant or don’t double check the charge, it could be costing you. Odds are, you might not catch it.More >
Inside and outside the courtroom, there were tears from Mike Darby’s son and daughter. Today was the first time they saw his suspected killer, Fredrick Scott, face to face.More >
A grandmother and another adult are accused of keeping her 9-year-old granddaughter padlocked inside a dog kennel in a house in southeastern Wisconsin.More >
As Hurricane Irma barreled down on Puerto Rico on Wednesday, a handful of commercial flights made a dash for San Juan’s AeroPuerto airport. Most turned back, but one made a run for it.More >
The Leawood Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect who fondled himself in front of a young girl.More >
Country artist Troy Gentry, half of the popular country duo, Montgomery Gentry, was tragically killed in a helicopter crash Friday.More >
Authorities say an 86-year-old resident of a Massachusetts nursing home's dementia ward has been beaten to death and they suspect his roommate.More >
Police say the school is on lockdown and police are searching the building.More >
Kansas City, Kansas police are investigating a triple shooting that happened on Friday evening.More >
