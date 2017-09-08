KCK police investigating deadly Friday evening shooting

Kansas City, Kansas police are investigating a triple shooting that happened on Friday evening.

Three people were shot at 41st and Booth. One person was killed at the scene.

Police got a call about a shooting at 6:41 p.m.

An area from West 40th to West 42nd and from Springfield Street to Adam Street was blocked off. That area is just west of Rainbow Boulevard, across the street from the hospital.

According to the police chief, a suspect was not barricaded inside. That was initially thought to be the case.

The motive is currently unknown.

This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.

