Warriors' Best Friend, Home Depot foundations transform service dog facility to help veterans

The Home Depot Foundation partnered with the Warriors' Best Friend Foundation to transform a service dog training facility that helps Kansas City veterans.

According to those with the Warriors' Best Friend Foundation, the Home Depot has been a huge part of building the facilities. In turn, it's helped them grow and place more service dogs.

The Warriors' Best Friend Foundation was founded in 2013.

They adopt dogs from homeless shelters and specially train them to be service pets.

Each dog is then matched with a veteran living with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) to help speed recovery, physically and emotionally.

All of it is free for veterans. According to Samantha, the cost of training each dog be up to $10,000.

She said the help from the Home Depot helps her family's nonprofit significantly by helping build their facilities.

"We started with them about two years ago when they came out initially," she said. "Helped us build the two structures that you see here, our offices and also where we kennel our dogs and train them. So, they really gave us home roots."

"We were really grateful to have them out here yesterday to help us continue some of that work with finishing the bathrooms and putting in a stone pathway out here from the house to the kennels to keep it a cleaner and safer place for our dogs and volunteers," she said.

"We are really lucky to have their help," she said. "Not just financially, but to see everyone's support. We had 30 employees come out here on their days off or maybe going to work after they spent all day out here helping us. So, it's really amazing to have that support."

So far, the nonprofit has placed over a dozen service dogs with veterans.

The Warriors' Best Friend Foundation will be hosting two 5Ks in the month of September to help support the nonprofit.

Info for each one can be found here:

September 23

September 30

