Family says Kansas City, KS woman's rape led to deadly crash

Prosecutors call it rape but the family says it's murder.

Shannon Keithly died three weeks ago fleeing a violent attack when her car crashed less than a mile from where she lived.

“She was a very good driver. She didn't drink and drive. She wouldn't have been out at 5 (a.m.),” Keithly's sister, Angelia Savorelli, said.

Keithly's sisters say the crash didn't make any sense.

“CSI is at her house. Why is CSI at her house?” Savorelli said.

However, they would soon learn what happened to their sister.

“She was in her home, like anyone else, and he broke in and attacked her and she escaped. She was blocks away … just blocks away,” Keithly's sister, Heather Isbell, said.

Keithly had been on the phone with 911 minutes before the crash telling dispatchers she had been robbed and raped. Prosecutors have charged Orlando Taylor with those crimes. But he's not charged with murder.

“No words. I have no words. I am extremely disappointed,” Isbell said.

Savorelli and Isbell say their sister was tortured for hours. They say a detective told them police believe Keithly first called 911 about 3:30 a.m. There was a voice but little information. The second call was 5 a.m. when she escaped.

“I would like to know why they were unable to find her after the first call,” Isbell said.

Police confirm there were two calls for help, explaining they couldn't locate Keithly when she made the first call for help because it was on a cell phone.

A spokesperson with the district attorney’s office confirms Tayler is charged with Keithly’s rape and burglary at her grandmother’s home. It’s unclear if he will face charges for her death in the crash.

Under Kansas law, a first-degree murder charge can be brought in "the killing of a human being committed ... in the commission of, attempt to commit, or flight from an inherently dangerous felony."

