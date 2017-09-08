Police: Man killed in shooting near 54th, Park in Kansas City - KCTV5

Police: Man killed in shooting near 54th, Park in Kansas City

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

One person has died after a shooting on Friday near 54th Street and Park Avenue.

The shooting happened at about 3:40 p.m.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man in his mid-40s in the street with no signs of life.

There is no suspect information or motive at this time. The victim's identity has not yet been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

