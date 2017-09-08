95th Infantry Division host 68th reunion in Kansas City

Ceo Bauer was among nearly a dozen other WWII veterans in the division to visit the museum. (Abigael Jaymes?/KCTV5)

Veterans from the 95th Infantry Division are hosting their 68th reunion in Kansas City this weekend, and their first stop was the World War I Museum.

Ceo Bauer was among nearly a dozen other WWII veterans in the division to visit the museum.

"Our division, the 95th Infantry Division, was colloquially referred to as The Iron Man of Metz," the 94-year-old said.

Bauer's division sailed for Europe about a month after D Day. They liberated cities across northern France and fought through the Netherlands and deep into Germany.

Bauer was a private first class.

"And I got the million-dollar wound. Which means that I was wounded severely enough that I wouldn't recover and go back to the front lines," he said.

The veterans got to tour the museum with their families and friends by their sides.

"Every reunion, every activity is a great experience. You can tell how happy we are to be there," Bauer said.

It was an opportunity that Bauer says is a chance to reminisce with the other 95ers.

"I know that I learn something about combat experiences every time I talk to another veteran," he said.

More than 100 members of the Society of the Fifth Division will also be visiting the museum on Saturday. This will include veterans from the Korean War, Vietnam and other conflicts during the 20th century.

