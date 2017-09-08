Edgemoor holds press conference, talks about vision for KCI

On Friday, Edgemoor and its team spoke out for the first time since the airport selection committee recommended they head the project for a new KCI.

They are excited about winning committee's recommendation, which is the first step. They know they are not at the finish line yet, but they said they are excited for the future of KCI.

Edgemoor Infrastructure & Real Estate held a press conference in the morning at Clarkson Construction to introduce the team they've assembled to tackle the KCI project.

They said they are leaders in development and design when it comes to building airports. They said they have the experience and track record to produce a new, privately financed 750,000 square foot terminal.

Geoffrey Stricker, the firm’s managing director, went on to say this project will include local partners, and women- and minority-owned small businesses.

When Stricker opened the floor for questions, several people asked what the airport would look like. That is because Edgemoor was the only firm that didn't provide renderings during the bidding process.

The team offered few details but said that it would be a joint effort between everyone involved.

"We absolutely believe that the design comes collaboratively from engaging with the client, and that's the whole stakeholder -- the community involved with the airport," said Derek Moore. "We don't come with preconceived ideas. No two of our buildings look the same."

Stricker said the customer and passenger experience will be at the forefront of their design.

"We know they love the convenience of being able to park close to the terminal and be in the terminal in five or 10 minutes and get to their gate shortly thereafter,” Stricker said. “So, part of our solution would be to make sure that the critical issues that the community wants in this airport are represented so that the airport has the values and aspirations of Kansas City in the airport and for the traveling public."

On Wednesday, Councilmember Teresa Loar said she would request renderings before the council votes in a couple weeks.

On Friday, she learned that might not happen. Edgemoor said they were just beginning to put together a team to start working on renderings. However, they did say they will have something for voters to see before the election.

Ultimately, after hearing Edgemoor's presentation, Loar said she liked what she heard.

"I think they certainly have the wherewithal to do this project," she said. "Plus, the experience of all of the companies put together is, you know, far exceeds what we need. They're still out of town, so we're still working through all that stuff, and I think the council will probably, whatever we do, we're probably going to do anew, unanimously. I don't think you're going to have a split vote on this."

The project is expected to provide at least 3,500 construction jobs.

Before the project gets that far, Edgemoor will need the approval of both the council and voters.

Stricker said he hopes they get the green needed.

"We think it's a great opportunity for economic development for the city," he said. "We think it's a great opportunity for a job creation in the city. We think there's a fantastic opportunity to work with the minority small businesses, women-owned businesses, to work with the labor unions in order to create jobs in the city and make everybody proud about what the airport will represent as a symbol for all of the residents."

He said that if they gain both approvals needed, they expect o have contracts signed next summer and the airport completed by 2021.

