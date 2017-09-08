35-year-old charged in 2016 Westport murder

A 35-year-old Kansas City man has been charged in a murder that happened in Westport in October of 2016.

Tyre L. Jackson faces charges of second-degree murder, first-degree robbery, two counts of first-degree attempted robbery and four counts of armed criminal action.

According to court records, Derrick Jones was found suffering from gunshot wounds in a parking lot near 40th and Mill Street in the Westport area. He was then taken to a hospital.

Video showed that two suspects, including Jackson, were in the area at the time of the shooting.

They were seen holding a white styrofoam cup. The cup and straw were recovered from the scene and lab tests of DNA from the cup matched the defendant.

Shell casings at the scene also matched casings found at the homicide scene, and a gun found in Jackson's vehicle was determined to be the one used at the homicide scene.

Prosecutors have requested a bond of $500,000.

