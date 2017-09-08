Police seek man who fondled himself in front of girl at Leawood library

The suspect was said to be a Hispanic man in his 30s, about 5'5" tall and 160 pounds with a short, scruffy beard. (Leawood Police Department)

The Leawood Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect who fondled himself in front of a young girl.

The girl and her female tutor were meeting at the Leawood branch of the Johnson County Library at 5 p.m. on Aug. 29.

Police said the man sat down near the two females. After a few moments, he repeatedly touched his groin and fondled himself. The suspect never physically

interacted with the women during the event.

The girl and the tutor immediately reported the incident to library personnel, who then contacted police.

The suspect fled the library once the women approached the staff.

The suspect was said to be a Hispanic man in his 30s, about 5'5" tall and 160 pounds with a short, scruffy beard.

If you are able to identify the suspect, call police at 913-663-9312.

